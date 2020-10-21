Consultation amendment of the Act Electricity and Drinking Water BES









Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Wednesday the 21st of October, the proposal to amend the Electricity and Drinking Water (BES) will be open for consultation. In the summer of 2019, the proposed amendments were already consulted extensively. With the outcomes of the first consultation round, the proposal has been modified. Only the part of the proposal that concerns the Act Electricity and Drinking Water BES, will be up for consultation in this round.

The aim is to secure a reliable, sustainable and stable supply of drinking water that is affordable and hence accessible to everyone. The proposed provisions also contribute to improving the implementation of the Act.

The internet consultation round will start on Wednesday the 21st of October and will close for comments on the 18th of November.

In the following link you can find the proposed amendment of the Act and the possibility the send comments: www.internetconsultatie.nl/wijziging_wedb_BES_2020

