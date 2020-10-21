High Voter turnout in Statia Elections









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The elections for a new Island Council, which were held today, have resulted in a high number of voters on the island.

While at first there seemed to be little enthusiasm for the elections, seeing that full democratic powers were not as of yet restored, the DP Statia, PLP and UPC started with a serious campaigns.

In today’s election a total of 2,100 Statians were eligible to vote. A total of 1617 voters made use of their right to vote, resulting in a total turnout of 76.93%. During the Island Council elections of 2015, the voter turnout was 65.5%, so it can be said that the 2020 had a considerable larger turnout than the previous election.

