Kralendijk – There are no additional positive case of Covid-19. On October 21st there are 4 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 124 persons have recovered and 1 person has been admitted to hospital.

It remains important that everyone gets tested in case they have complaints. Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19. Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the people around you.

