RCN Executes New Media Survey









10 Shares

The Surey can be filled out in Dutch, English or Papiamentu.

Kralendijk/Oranjestad/The Bottom- The Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) is executing a new so-called Media Servey. The Survey can be filled out in Dutch, English or Papiamentu.

According to the introduction by RCN, the central government in the Caribbean Netherlands regularly communicates with its citizens, and wishes to know whether this could be done better or differently.

“The central government intends to use this knowledge to be able to reach and inform you in a better way”, according to the introduction to the Survey.

RCN explains that where the survey mentions the Central Government of the Caribbean Netherlands, all departments and services of the central government of the Caribbean Netherlands are meant, such as: the Tax Office, ZVK, Social Affairs, the police, and others.

Completing the survey will take approximately 5 to 10 minutes. You can find the link to the Survey here.

While the Survey is anonymous, there is an option to leave behind contact details with the chance to win a $250 grocery coupon.

Also read: