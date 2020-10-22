Soft opening for Saba set for November 1st









The Bottom, Saba – In the past weeks, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has discussed the possibility of opening for long-stay visitors, and the official date is Sunday, November 1st, 2020. As of this date, Saba will be open to visitors from any location if they can stay for longer than two weeks.

Considering Saba’s specific vulnerabilities, testing and quarantine requirements still apply, and not adhering to the regulations could result in severe consequences.

Saba is eight months into this global pandemic, and all know that economically, mentally, and emotionally cannot remain closed off from the world forever. This soft opening gives family and friends a chance to see their loved ones, visitors a chance to come to the island, and homeowners who live abroad can come home.

Residents wishing to leave the island can do so at any time. Still, they advise you to be mindful of the protocols regarding entry into other countries and those related to your travel back to Saba.

To travel to Saba, send in your request to info@sabagov.nl to receive your travel exemption letter.

