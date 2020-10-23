Project Clean Coast Bonaire expands to Saba









6 Shares

The Bottom, Saba – Saba has joined the initiative for cleaner beaches while collecting data on the type of waste that washes ashore and finding out where the waste comes from. Clean Coast Bonaire has been doing this on Bonaire for 2 years now.

Carolyn Caporusso, coordinator of Clean Coast Bonaire; “Our efforts not only lead to cleaner beaches, but also contribute to the collection of knowledge about the type of waste that washes up on the coast of Bonaire. More than ninety percent of the items washed ashore consist of plastic and polystyrene.”

Clean Coast Bonaire is a program for monitoring marine litter, initiated by Boneiru Duradero in 2018 and supported by WWF-NL. The method used for this is called the OSPAR method.

The research on Saba is carried out by the Saba Conservation Foundation and the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance. Volunteers on Saba have already collected 990 items of litter in the Cove Bay area.

Latest News