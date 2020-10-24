Costa Rica to allow International Travelers without PCR test or Quarantine Requirement









Starting the 26th of October 2020, international travelers can enter Costa Rica without negative PCR test or any quarantine obligation. Photo: Revista Summa.

San José, Costa Rica- In order to reactivate tourism employment, especially in the rural areas of Costa Rica belonging to the regions of Guanacaste, the North Zone, the Central Pacific, the South Pacific and the Caribbean, the Government of Costa Rica has decided to facilitate the entry requirements to the country.

“As of Monday, October 26, national and foreign passengers entering Costa Rica by air are no longer required to present a negative RT-PCR test result” said Gustavo Segura of Ministry of Tourism.

Travelers who have any symptoms indicating to a possible Covid-infection, are asked to postpone their trip to the Country. Arriving passengers should fill out a health declaration form.

Vital importance

According to Central American business magazine, Revista Summa, the reopening of the air border is of vital importance for the reactivation of employment through the tourism industry, which in turn is one of the main engines of the national economy, responsible for almost 10 points of the Gross Domestic Product of the country.

The Costa Rica Tourism industry creates more than 600 thousand direct and indirect jobs. The reactivation of the tourist industry is also important for the stability of the exchange rate of Costa Rican national currency Colón against the US Dollar.

