Governments Execute Survey on Statia Election Information Campaigns

Votes being counted on Election night. Photo: Goverment of St. Eustatius

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Government of St. Eustatius and Central Government are executing a Survey on the way the information campaign around the 2020 Island Council elections were perceived.

“The Government of St. Eustatius and the Central Government in the Caribbean Netherlands and have carried out several information campaigns in the run-up to the recent elections”, according to the introduction to the Survey.

The campaigns from the Government of St. Eustatius were about the possibility of registering a political party and the candidacies for political parties. The campaign from Central Government in the Caribbean Netherlands was aimed at increasing awareness about the elections and procedures. Both governments, by means of the Survey, would like to receive feedback to know if these campaigns can be done differently or if they can be improved.

Completing the survey will take about 4 minutes and participants can win a 500 dollar travel voucher. The link to the survey can be found here.

