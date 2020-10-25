Bogotá will Finally get Metro system









5 Shares

The first metro line to be constructed will move about 800.000 residents of the Colombian capital, starting in the year 2028.

Bogotá- Everyone who has ever visited Medellin, Colombia, always marvels at the modern, clean and efficient Metro de Medellin. While the metro in Medellin is the envy of many other cities in the country, the construction of a Metro system in Bogotá has -so far- never materialized.

Representatives of the Metro de Bogotá Company and members of the Metro Línea 1 SAS consortium (ML1) signed today in the Colombian capital the start of the metro works, where work will initially be carried out for the construction of the workshop courtyard.



The inauguration took place in an event held in the town of Bosa, in the south of Bogotá, with the presence of the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, the Minister of Transport, Angela María Orozco; the Chinese ambassador to Colombia, Lan Hu, and the Colombian president, Ivan Duque, participated in the event by videoconference.



“This project will mean a dynamic contribution to Colombia reactivating the economy in the midst of this pandemic” , said Duke in the video conference set up to celebrate the start of the project.

Chinese

The new metro line will be constructed by a consortium of Chinese construction companies. Section 1 of the new Bogota Metro will be 23.9 kilometers long and will be operational by 2028.

The concessionaire, Metro Line 1 SAS, is made up of China Harbor Engineering Company Limited and Xi’an Metro Company Limited, the which have built the subways of cities such as Wuhan, Kuala Lumpur and Sydney, among others.

Also read: