Harbour Village 100th BONHATA Member

Harbour Village is the first hotel on the island with ‘Virus’ Aware Check

Kralendijk- With the registration of Harbor Village, the Bonaire Hotel And Tourism Association, BONHATA, has reached a milestone and it becomes clear that more and more businesses see the added value of being a member of a well-organized association.

BONHATA is THE association for the tourism sector on Bonaire. BONHATA now represents more than a hundred companies with a total of more than 3000 employees. Especially in challenging times like these, BONHATA’s main goal is to ensure that this sector is professional and future-proof. They support their members by protecting their interests, lobbying with key stakeholders at local, national, and international levels and by providing advice and information. Achieving a successful and effective commercial culture is key. BONHATA has been representing the interests of businesses in the tourism sector on Bonaire for over 40 years. With the arrival of Harbor Village, BONHATA now represents 90% of all hotel beds on Bonaire.

Harbour Village Bonaire is an exclusive resort that was founded over 30 years ago by a Spanish-Venezuelan couple after a sailing trip around the world. To this day, the family does everything in its power to ensure its guests of an excellent stay at their luxurious resort. The resort is currently run by Andres Fermin works for the resort for over 30 years. He is the resorts Financial Controller but currently holds the position of Interim General Manager. Andres is assisted by his right-hand Isabel Cristina Fernandez.

Virus Aware Check

Together BONHATA and Harbour Village have worked effortlessly to ensure that the entire resort is COVID-19 responsible. Harbour Village is also the 1st resort on Bonaire with a Virus Aware Check.

The Virus Aware Check shows that a company has taken effective measures against virus transmission and that they have taken all required health and safety precautions to avoid contamination.

