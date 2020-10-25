Saba’s Island Council Approves Ordinance Banning Single-use Plastics









The Bottom, Saba- During their October 22 meeting, Saba’s Island Council unanimously approved the Island Ordinance to ban single-use plastic.

Businesses are given four months to seek alternatives before the ordinance goes into effect, starting January 1, 2021 with a ban on plastic bags, followed by the prohibition of other plastic single-use articles in the months thereafter.

The Island was unanimously positive about the single-use plastic ban, which came to be upon the initiative of the Island Council through a 2018 motion, tabled by Council Member Vito Charles (Windward Islands People’s Movement WIPM).

Motion

“Two years ago, this Island Council unanimously adopted my motion to ban single-use plastic. I am very content that the ban now becomes a reality,” said Charles, who noted that there was still much work to be done in terms of implementation for the businesses.

“We are at the crossroads of how we want to further develop our island. Sustainability is becoming more and more important globally. This plastic ban will contribute to Saba’s environment and sustainability,” said Charles, who added that it was essential to not only keep recycling reusable materials, but to also consider reducing the amount of waste.

Big step

“We all see the benefit of this law proposal,” said Council Member Hemmie van Xanten (WIPM) in motivating his vote in favor of the island ordinance. “This is a big step for Saba,” said Council Member Esmeralda Johnson (WIPM), who pointed out that it was also important to educate people to use less plastics, to recycle more and to litter less.

