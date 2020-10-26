Parenting & Early Childhood Development during Covid-19 Statia Survey









Oranjestad St Eustatius – In collaboration with all daycares and schools, the Unit Social Support of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius is conducting a survey. The objective of the survey is to collect and understand parent opinions, perspectives, attitudes and perceptions toward distance learning/ homeschooling. Also, the Unit Social Support would like to gain insight into the challenges the parents and their child(ren) faced during this period.

A-call to all parents, guardians, and caregivers!

Let your voice be heard, let your opinion be known and help bring about the right course of action, when it comes to educating children.

Please go to the links that are applicable to you:

– Daycares: https://forms.gle/vmnqFGcBokv1Vb6W6

– Schools: https://forms.gle/AtLgFaCGUpQshARN8

Your answers will help them to improve the approach for the future!

