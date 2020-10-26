Give your opinion! Participate in the Media Research Caribbean Netherlands 2020 Survey and have a chance to win a $250 USD grocery coupon!
The central government in the Caribbean Netherlands regularly communicates with its citizens, and wishes to know whether this could be done better or differently.
When this survey mentions the central government of the Caribbean Netherlands, all departments and services of the central government of the Caribbean Netherlands are meant, such as the Tax Office, ZVK, Social Affairs, the police, etc.
Completing this survey will take approximately 5 to 10 minutes. Your answers are completely anonymous, and your privacy is guaranteed.
Click here to start the survey: https://nl.research.net/r/bes-reporter-en?lang=en
Thank you for participating, and good luck with this survey!
Also read:
- Parenting & Early Childhood Development during Covid-19 Statia Survey
- Successful introduction of Sterk Technology Education Program in Bonaire
- Participate in the Media Research Caribbean Netherlands 2020 Survey and have a chance to win a $250 USD grocery coupon!
- Harbour Village 100th BONHATA Member
- Bonaire 2 Cases Away from being Covid-free again
- Bogotá will Finally get Metro system
- Letter to the Editor: ‘It is in our blood people’!
- Saba’s Island Council Approves Ordinance Banning Single-use Plastics
- Governments Execute Survey on Statia Election Information Campaigns
- Costa Rica to allow International Travelers without PCR test or Quarantine Requirement