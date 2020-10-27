Three New Covid-cases Bonaire









Kralendijk- While things were going in the right direction with nearly 3 weeks without a single new Covid-19 infection, today there are 3 new infections.

This brings the total of ‘active’ cases up to 5. No details were provided about the new infections. Word on the street is that at least one of the infected persons recently was in the Netherlands, had a negative PCR test before traveling back to Bonaire, but a few days later still developed symptoms.

It is not know if this applies to all new cases and if they will, given the circumstances, be treated like local transmissions or so-called ‘imported’ cases.

