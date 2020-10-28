Update status on the EZK allowance for fixed costs









Kralendijk – As recently announced, the support package for the Caribbean Netherlands has been extended again. Residents and companies on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are part of the Netherlands and can therefore make use of similar arrangements as in the European Netherlands.

The details of the extension of the SZW Emergency Regulation for wage costs have been published. Companies that already make use of the arrangement do not have to do anything for an extension. Changes in the situation must be reported to the SZW unit of RCN.



There is currently no clarity yet about the details of the following allowance for fixed costs (Tegemoetkoming EZK). It has been decided that this arrangement will also be extended until the 12th of July 2021 and that the maximum subsidy per company will be increased, just like in the European Netherlands.

During the coming period it will be evaluated how these extra arrangements will be translated to the Caribbean Netherlands. They will inform you when the third EZK Allowance has been determined. They will be pleased to support you in making your request via steunloket@kvkbonaire.com.

