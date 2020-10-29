Delfins Beach Resort on Bonaire starts with Corona Rapid Tests









Kralendijk – The Delfins Beach Resort on Bonaire will start with corona rapid tests in November. These consist of an electronic signal of 6 volts with a low ampere content. As a result, they cannot be felt.

This makes it a first COVID screening that does not pose any danger to the human body. The test would give a 90 percent reliable result.

The administration takes ten minutes. In case of a result with a high risk, advice is given to do the PCR test.

