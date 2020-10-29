- 7Shares
Kralendijk – The Delfins Beach Resort on Bonaire will start with corona rapid tests in November. These consist of an electronic signal of 6 volts with a low ampere content. As a result, they cannot be felt.
This makes it a first COVID screening that does not pose any danger to the human body. The test would give a 90 percent reliable result.
The administration takes ten minutes. In case of a result with a high risk, advice is given to do the PCR test.
Latest News
- DCNA provides Social Media Workshop
- UNICEF Child Right Film Festival Bonaire winner Kolegio Kristu Bon Wardador
- OMT Netherlands gives out Negative Travel Advice for Christmas holidays
- Justice Triangle Bonaire investigating threats on Social Media
- Delfins Beach Resort on Bonaire starts with Corona Rapid Tests