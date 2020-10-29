Justice Triangle Bonaire investigating threats on Social Media









Kralendijk – The so called Justic Triangle on Bonaire is investigating threats to authorities on social media. Two fake accounts regularly post messages that are threatening and insulting.

According to the Triangle, consisting of the Public Prosecutor, Island Governor and Chief of Police, the messages are punishable and that also applies to some of the comments. The messages are aimed at civil servants and citizens and are causing growing social unrest, according to the governor.

The investigation is now in full swing. The Justice Triangle hopes to be able to provide results quickly.

