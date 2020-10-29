OMT Netherlands gives out Negative Travel Advice for Christmas holidays









Kralendijk – Bad news for Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire: during the Christmas holidays, negative travel advice may apply in the Netherlands for holidays abroad. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) is the authority in The Netherlands to advise on this.

Last summer, many young people in particular returned from a holiday infected with the corona-virus. The OMT thinks this will repeat itself during the winter which is traditionally the high season on the islands.

