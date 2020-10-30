Saba makes adjustments to RORO pier project









The Bottom, Saba – After receiving feedback from the business community, it has been decided to adjust the length of the RORO Ramp project time, in order for it to have less impact on incoming cargo. This will be done by extending the working hours, in order to decrease the overall project time.

The new project time frame will begin on Wednesday November 4th, after the last cargo boat leaves, and will finish on Wednesday November 11th. On Thursday November 12th, the Fort Bay Harbor will reopen for cargo boats.

Wednesday November 11th is St. Maarten Day, which has already been taken into consideration and discussed with the cargo vessel agents. Solutions have been found and the agents will communicate the new arrival dates and times for their cargo vessels.

