Construction of Water tank St. Eustatius Nearing Completion

The gleaming new tank is nearing completion. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The construction of a large water storage tank on St. Eustatius is nearing completion.

The construction of the storage tank, together with the replacement of faulty and often leaking pipelines, are two Key elements in solving Statia’s long standing ‘streaming water’ problem.

State Secretary Raymond Knops informed the Second Chamber that problems with water distribution had his full attention and that, before the end of 2020, the situation should have improved.

STUCO

St. Eustatius Utility Company (STUCO) has often been blamed for the interruption in water distribution, but has consistently pointed to the bad work which was executed in the past by the contractor who installed the initial pipeline.

