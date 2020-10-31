New Roundabout for Intersection Kaya Amsterdam, Kaya Chippewa and Kaminda Djabou

- 7Shares
Kralendijk- The Government of Bonaire is drawing attention of motorists to the fact that as of Monday, November 2, work will be starting on the construction of a new roundabout on the Kaya Amsterdam.
According to information received from the Island Government, the intersection will be partially closed temporarily. Traffic on Kaya Amsterdam and Kaminda Djabou will be diverted via temporary roads. The temporary roads are being built next to the place where work is being done.
Kaya Chippewa will be closed to traffic. Only destination traffic can use Kaya Chippewa.
Government in her press statement has not provided a target date for the completion of the project.
