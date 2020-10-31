New Roundabout for Intersection Kaya Amsterdam, Kaya Chippewa and Kaminda Djabou









7 Shares

The construction of 2 temporary roads, will keep the traffic flowing during construction. Photo: ABC Online Media.

Kralendijk- The Government of Bonaire is drawing attention of motorists to the fact that as of Monday, November 2, work will be starting on the construction of a new roundabout on the Kaya Amsterdam.

According to information received from the Island Government, the intersection will be partially closed temporarily. Traffic on Kaya Amsterdam and Kaminda Djabou will be diverted via temporary roads. The temporary roads are being built next to the place where work is being done.

Kaya Chippewa will be closed to traffic. Only destination traffic can use Kaya Chippewa.

The situation sketch shows the location where the new roundabout will be constructed, as well as the situation with the 2 temporary roads. Illustration: Government of Bonaire

Government in her press statement has not provided a target date for the completion of the project.

Also read: