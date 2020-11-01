Confusing Intersection Bonaire finally Reconstructed









The reconstructed intersection is a huge upgrade, compared to the former situation. Photo: BES-Reporter

Kralendijk- For years the intersection on the Kaya Gobernador Debrot and the Kaya Carlos Nicolaas, leading to among others the Napa outlet, was cause for confusion, accidents and discussions among drivers.

The intersection, which at the time had been constructed as a sort of an Y-crossing, has finally been upgraded and much improved.

The newly constructed intersection, although not completely finalized, has been open to the traffic for about 2 weeks now. Work has now begun on the other end of the Kaya Carlos Nicolaas, which is the intersection between this road and the Kaya Neerlandia.

