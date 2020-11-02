Statia Second Bi-Annual Bird Monitoring completed









8 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The second Bi-Annual Bird Monitoring exercise for 2020 was completed over the last two weeks as a collaboration between Caribbean Netherlands Science Institute at St. Eustatius and STENAPA. The birds on Statia were identified (via their unique call or by sight) and counted within the National Parks and areas around town. Continuous monitoring of birds, other species and entire ecosystems allows to understand the true state of nature and how natural or man-made changes can impact them.

Latest News