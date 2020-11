2 Shares

Flags are flying in front of the (temporary) Government Building. Photo: BES-Reporter

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The office of the Island Governor would like to inform the general public of St. Eustatius that the Naturalization Exams will be held during the period of Monday December 7th to December 11th, 2020.

All persons interested in taking these exams can register at the Governor’s cabinet starting October 26th 2020. For additional information please contact the Government Administration building.

The final date for registration is November 20th, 2020.