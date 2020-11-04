Knops Sees Progress in St. Eustatius









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- State Secretary Raymond Knops sees progress on St. Eustatius and is positive about what he calls a ‘full restoration’ of Democracy on the island.

Knops expresses his view on the situation in a short video, taped during his visit to St. Eustatius. “I see new road and a new airport terminal”, said Knops, who added he was glad to be back on the island after about a year.

Knops said he realized the island and its residents have been hit hard by the Corona-crisis, and that the Netherlands therefor would continue to provide (financial) support.

Democracy

Knops yesterday had a meeting with the 3 fractions in the newly elected island council. He also stated he felt confident that the fractions, together with Government Commissioners Marnix van Rij and Alida Francis, it would be feasible to come to a complete restoration of Democracy on the island.