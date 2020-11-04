Knops Visits Statia and Meets New Island Council









3 Shares

Knops arrived by a chartered jet from Curaçao. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- State Secretary Raymond Knops of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Affairs yesterday paid a visit to St. Eustatius, where he met the members the newly elected Island Council.

Knops, during his meeting, had a separate meeting with all three fractions in the Island Council: the Progressive Labor Party (PLP), the Democratic Party (DP) and the Fraction Sneek of independent councilman Koos Sneek.

Rechelline Leerdam, leader of the PLP, called the meeting ‘fruitful’. “Even though there were times throughout the meeting where both parties did not agree on points, the PLP deems that this meeting was fruitful”, said Leerdam. Leerdam said that Knops had also congratulated the PLP with the election result.

Democracy

Independt Councilman Koos Sneek also sent out a press statement, to given an impression of the points he discussed with Knops. “I have made it clear that I would like to see a speedy trajectory to the restoration of full local democratic government”, said Sneek, among others.

The Democratic Party, contrary to the other two fractions, on Wednesday had not sent out a press statement about their meeting with Knops. A request to DP Party Leader Adelka Spanner from The BES-Reporter for feedback about the meeting was not yes answered.