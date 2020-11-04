Start of consultation bill Childcare Caribbean Netherlands









2 Shares

Kralendijk – The consultation for the Childcare Caribbean Netherlands bill started at the beginning of November and runs until 31 December 2020. The basic rules for childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands are laid down in the bill. The goal is to provide good, safe and affordable childcare for all children in the Caribbean Netherlands, sothat every child has the opportunity to develop well.

At the moment there is already an Island Regulation on Childcare in which there are many rules for the quality of children’s centres and host parents. There is also a temporary subsidy scheme for childcare. With this grant, a childcare organisation can improve quality and reduce costs for parents.

The bill sets out all quality rules for a long period of time, including supervision. In addition, the proposal states how childcare is structurally funded if the temporary subsidy scheme stops.

Before the proposal for the new law becomes final, consultations with childcare organisations, parents and primary schools will take place at Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius. Everyone can also give their opinion via the Internet until 31 December 2020.

Before the website www.best4kids.nu (click on ‘Legislation’) the law proposal can be viewed and notices can be submitted. Here is also a summary of the bill and brochures for childcare organizations and parents.