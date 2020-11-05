Bonaire to Get Online Grocery Supplier









Kralendijk- Bonaire will get a new online grocery supplier in the form of DeliNova.

The supplier, which is already active on Curaçao will open a local branch on Bonaire.

While DeliNova started out as purely a wholesale supplier, they have gradually transitioned to also a business-to-consumer supplier, offering the option for online ordering and delivery.

DeliNova specializes in fish, meat, vegetables, nuts and bread, but supplies several other products.

The new company will be operating from the old WEB administrative offices in the Kaya Carlos Nicolaas.