Colombia Drops PCR-test Requirement for International Passengers

Passengers boarding a flight in Cartagena, Colombia. Photo: BES-Reporter

Bogotá- There is good news for international travelers planning to travel to Colombia. The country has decided to eliminate the requirement of a negative PCR test to enter the country.

While authorities do require arriving passengers to report any medical conditions up to 14 days after arrival via a special ‘Corona-app’, passengers are no longer required to present a negative PCR test, or go into a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

While the news can be considered positive, so far no flights out of the ABC-islands to Colombia vice versa are possible. Colombia in the meantime has opened its border to international flights, but Colombia is still considered a high-risk territory for the Governments in Curaçao and Bonaire.

Aruba is planning to open to flights to and from South America on December 1, 2020, but it remains to be seen if this is indeed feasible. Since the initial border closure in March 2020, there have been no regular flights between Curaçao or Aruba with Latin America.

Airlines

Normally both Avianca and Copa Airlines have (nearly) daily flights to Curaçao and Aruba. Both airlines, through their hubs in respectively Bogota and Panama City, offer a vast network in South and Middle America.

EZ Air, operating out of Bonaire and Curaçao normally has various flights per week between de islands and the coastal city of Barranquilla, Colombia, but has had to cancel all flights since the middle of March 2020. A date for resumption of these flights is not yet known.