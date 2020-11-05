Early Christmas Spirit in Bonaire









Kralendijk- Bonaire this year has an exceptional early Christmas spirit. Government this year decided to decorate the Passangrahan, Government Office and Wilhelmina Park extra early to give the island a festive touch, in times of the Corona crisis.

More people on the island seem to be looking forward to the end of 2020, which is seen as a very troubled year. Business and individual residents alike, have already started with Christmans decorations and especially the installation of lights, which are popular on the island.

Code yellow

Yesterday also saw the return of the so-called Code Yellow for Bonaire from visitors from The Netherlands. This means that the Dutch Government will no longer discourage holiday travel to the island. It also means that tourists returning to The Netherlands, are not required to go into quarantine upon their return.