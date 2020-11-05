Saba gets 1.5 million in Extra Financial Support









State Secretary Knops (l) signs the two documents committing to additional financial support for a total amount of some US $1.5 million. Photo: Government of Saba

The Bottom, Saba- Dutch State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops visited Saba on Wednesday, November 4 and Thursday, November 5.

During his visit Knops met with government officials and the Saba Business Association and paid a visit to the site of the new harbor project. While on the island Knops also pledged additional financial support to Saba to the tune of US $1.5 million.

Knops said in an audio address to the Saba people that he was proud of the work that the Saba Government has been doing on behalf of the people during this time of crisis. “I am proud of the work they do, with your support, with our support. We do it together. That is the reason why again we are giving additional financial support, because the government lacks income and needs money to support the businesses and the people”, according to the State Secretary.