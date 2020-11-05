Spanner (DP) thanks Knops for Progress on St. Eustatius











DP leader Adelka Spanner, seen her on an archive photo, also met State Secretary Raymond Knops during his visit to St. Eustatius earlier this week.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Party Leader of the Democratic Party on St. Eustatius, Adelka Spanner, on Thursday said that she looked back on a fruitful conversation with State Secretary Raymond Knops during his visit to the island, earlier this week.

“I first thanked Mr. Knops on behalf of my Party for the many improvements to the Government administration, and the many projects, especially the roads and the Airport”, according to Spanner.

Spanner said the DP was also appreciative of continued support out of The Netherlands for Education, Healthcare and Justice affairs. “Mr. Knops has chosen to conclude the developments he set in motion here on Statia and we are incredibly grateful for that”, according to the DP party leader.