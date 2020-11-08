Port St. Maarten welcomes Largest CMA CGM Cargo Vessel Fort Fleur d’Épée









2 Shares

Philipsburg- Port St. Maarten made history once again servicing CMA CGM Fort Fleur d’Épée, the largest container ship to ever call at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facilities. The vessel arrived in port on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Measuring 219 meters in length and 36 meters in width and over 37,000 gross tons, the CMA CGM Fort Fleur d’Épée can hold a maximum capacity of 3,504 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

“The arrival of this vessel also highlights the success of Port St. Maarten’s operational excellence platform that continues to ensure excellent service to our clients. Port St. Maarten not only provides service for our local consumption but also operates as a hub within the North Eastern Caribbean with the utilization of the most modern equipment for cargo port operations”, said Port St. Maarten Management on Sunday.

According to SMPA Management the pandemic has affected economies and industries globally, but throughout our cargo operations based on measures taken in line with our port sterile protocol, container ship calls have continued uninterrupted catering to the local and regional economies.

“We attribute our cargo section growth to connectivity; past investments in infrastructure and equipment; strong customer and partner relationships; and having a well-trained workforce, and these combinations are part and parcel of our operational excellence platform”, according to a press statement from Port St. Maarten