Severe Weather Warning for Bonaire

Bonaire over the past few weeks has had several episodes of unexpected bad weather with Southwestern winds. Photo: BES-Reporter.

Kralendijk- The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) warns for severe weather on Bonaire from Sunday afternoon.

The weather system is moving from Venezuela to Bonaire. This, according to KNMI, is accompanied by a lot of rain and strong wind.

“The wind is from the southwest and can reach speeds of more than 10 knots. It is expected to reach Bonaire again in the afternoon and early evening”, according to KNMI in a bulletin sent out this afternoon.

The Government of Bonaire early Sunday afternoon warned small boat owners to take precautions. For more information: https://www.knmidc.org/weather/bonaire/?Warnings