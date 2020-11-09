Import Tax Exemption Bonaire for Agrictural Production











Kralendijk- Entrepreneurs on Bonaire who import tools and products for agricultural production, can now do so with a new tax exemption.

As part of the ‘Di Simia pa Produkto’ project, exemption from import tax is granted for imports on various products and materials. The exemption facilitates and encourages entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector, so that their business can run with greater success. The list of goods for which tax exemption may apply includes:

Machines, machine parts, tools, equipment, tool parts, ironwork, chemicals, fence wire; Work horses, pure-bred breeding animals and products of the plant and animal kingdom; Prepare animal feed and products of vegetable or animal origin, whether or not mixed; and Minerals, vitamins and chemical compounds apparently intended for the preparation of prepared animal feed; Also motor vehicles for commercial transport of goods and tractors, and fishing vessels, which are intended and equipped to be used exclusively in the commercial practice of agriculture, livestock farming, horticulture or fishing.

Requirements

To be eligible, a request can be submitted to the Customs office. For the exemption applicants must be registered with the Chamber of Commerce Bonaire.

The Government calls on entrepreneurs to take advantage of the exemption offered. ‘Di Simia pa Produkto’ is a project of the Bonaire island government to stimulate new and existing entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector. For further information you can visit the facebook page “Di Simia Pa Produkto”.