Active cases are still at 0, as is the number of new cases. Photo: Government of Bonaire

Kralendijk- In spite of the fact that the island remains at zero active cases and zero new cases, the Government of Bonaire continues to call on residents to submit themselves to a Covid-19 test, when they have symptoms.

“Do you have fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Protect yourself and the people around you”, according to information sent out daily by Government.