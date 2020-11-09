Man arrested on Statia for insulting Police Officers









5 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Friday, November 6th, a man with the initials H.A.W.S. of 37 years, was arrested at a supermarket on Dr. H.A. Korthalsweg, for insult and failure to comply with an order from the police.

Upon arrival of the patrol at the supermarket, the suspect repeatedly insulted the police officers. He also took an aggressive attitude after which he was pushed by one of the police officers with the result that he fell and hit his head against the pavement.

The suspect refused to cooperate with his transport to the hospital and also with his arraignment. He was therefore confined for a few hours to cool down and sober up. After he had calmed down after a few hours, he was interrogated and released after a police report was given for the said committed acts.