New bus for Prisoner Transport Bonaire

Kralendijk- Recently, the Justice Department Caribbean Netherlands (JICN) received the keys to the new bus for transporting prisoners on Bonaire.

Cells have been constructed in the bus in order to transport several detainees at the same time.

Detainee transport is necessary for example, for medical transport such as a visit to the hospital and dentist, but also for social transport, for example to visit the auditorium in the event that a loved one passes away.

According to JICN, all transport and safety requirements are met with the new transport bus.