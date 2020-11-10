Virtual Statia Day Celebration









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Statia Day 2020 is going virtual. Here is how you can participate in this year’s celebration. Persons interested in attending the live events are required to register for participation. A maximum of 100 persons are allowed to attend each event. All events will be streamed live and can be followed via social media. Please keep in mind that this program is tentative and is subject to change. For the time being they advise that you register early for the event of your choice.



To register please send a WhatsApp message to +599-318-5124 with your Name, Contact Information and Event of your choice.