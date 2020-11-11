Statia New Ordinance COVID-19 Measures









1 Share

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Please take notice of the new ordinance with regards to Covid-19 measures. The following are the main changes:

– Gatherings now allowed for up to 100 persons

– It is no longer required to work from home

– Bars/ Restaurants, full capacity up to 100 persons, taking 1.5m into consideration;

– Sport facilities up to 100 persons

– Churches have no limit (more than 100 persons are allowed)

– Supermarkets have no limit and no longer 1 per family is required to enter, more persons per family can enter.

Please click on the link for detailed information.

https://www.statiagovernment.com/documents/decrees-orders-and-decisions/2020/11/11/emergency-ordinance-covid-19-st.-eustatius-november-11th-2020?fbclid=IwAR2ub4MGN7PO3JkQb-HXXX5k3hDUsStm8w21kSIgiy7tasMnTIl7ulNWJmc