The counter of Belastingdienst/CN Bonaire reopens

Kralendijk – From November 16th , the counter of the Belastingdienst on Bonaire will be open again with new opening hours. The counter is open from Monday to Friday, between 8 AM and 12 PM. Wearing a face mask is mandatory for visitors. A maximum of 2 people are allowed in at a time.

In order to serve customers even better, the Belastingdienst stays accessible via: Balie@belastingdienst-cn.nl

You can go to this address with any questions you would have liked to visit the counter of the Belastingdienst with, such as:

-Questions about all types of declarations;

-Requests, such as: DIGI-D, Crib number, income statements, legal aid statement, payment arrangement and deferment of payment;

-Changes, such as: reporting a change of bank account number and / or change of address;

-For all your Customs questions.

On St. Eustatius, the office is open from Monday to Friday, between 8 AM and 2 PM, by appointment only. An appointment can be made by telephone via tel. 318 3325 or 318 3326. A maximum of 2 people are allowed in at a time and a face mask is mandatory.

On Saba, the office of the Belastingdienst is open from Monday to Friday, between 8 AM and 2 PM. And can be reached by phone all day during office hours on tel. 416 3941.

The e-mail address helpdesk@belastingdienst-cn.nl will also remain available, for IT and online issues for the three islands. Documents can also be safely deposited after opening hours in the mailbox next to the main entrance of the office of the Belastingdienst on Bonaire.

The Belastingdienst kindly requests customers to choose 1 contact channel. So either come by at the counter, or email or call. It is not necessary to use different contact channels at the same time. Customers are helped in one go at the desk, by email or on the phone.

The office of the Belastingdienst was closed to public since September 15th, due to a number of positive corona cases.