Bonaire is, once again, categorized as ‘low risk’ by the Government of St. Eustatius

Kralendijk/Oranjestad- Vistors from Bonaire can now travel to St. Eustatius again with less hassle than was the case before. The Government of Statia moved Bonaire back to the list of countries perceived as ‘very low risk’.

Other islands considered ‘very low risk’ are Saba, Antigua, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Bonaire for the last few weeks has had between 1 and 0 active Covid-19 cases.