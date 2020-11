Photo: Live99FM

Kralendijk- The center of Kralendijk during the night got heavily flooded during to heavy rainfall.

While there was quite some rain all over the island, the center of Kralendijk, know as ‘centrumgebied’ for the longest while has had problems with flooding during a heavy downpoor.

This is especially true in the road leading past Subway and also in the Kaya Grandi just past office of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire. According to the Met Office in CuraƧao more rain is expected over the coming days.