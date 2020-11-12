In spite of Record New Infections: No new Measures in Curaçao









Epidemiologist Izzy Gerstenbluth feels no new measures are in order, despite a record number in new cases.

Willemstad- The Government of Curaçao has not announced any new measures in spite of a record number of new Covid-19 infections earlier this week.

On Tuesday the number of new infections jumped by 51 cases; the highest number of new infections on a single day so far.

According to epidemiologist Izzy Gerstenbluth, the new infections largely occurred in three different big families. Gerstenbluth again stressed the importance of compliance with existing. “Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Avoid large groups”, said Gerstenbluth once again.

Tourists remain welcome on the island. Contact tracing shows that the infections are mainly local and are barely imported.