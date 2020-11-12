Island Council Bonaire to meet on Integrity Findings









3 Shares

Kralendijk- The Island Council will meet on Thursday evening to discuss the findings of a check on integrity which was executed, after complaints filed by the temporary trustee, Ben Oleana, at the Bonaire Holding Maatschappij (BHM).

Gezaghebber Rijna was of the opinion at the time that two allegations made by Oleana needed further looking into.

Government, in a press release sent out earlier this week, stated they found it important to share the findings with the general public. However, findings will first be discussed in local parliament, before external communication will take place.