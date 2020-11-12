Unique new hotel: SENSES Bonaire awakens your senses with luxury









7 Shares

Come to your SENSES -the best kept secret along the boulevard- is now open! Take a moment to come to your senses in this brand new boutique hotel on Bonaire.

In modern world with our minds so occupied, we have become detached from our bodies and senses. Come to your SENSES has 7 eclectic, vintage-inspired apartments and penthouses that are all designed in such way that the senses are gently awakened while you enjoy all the luxury and comfort in a tropical setting. What do you think of their discounted opening special?