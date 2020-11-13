Arrest at Flamingo International Airport on Bonaire









Kralendijk – On Saturday, November 7th , Customs arrested a passenger at Flamingo International Airport on Bonaire who is suspected of smuggling cocaine.

During a regular check of passengers from Curacao, the female passenger was selected for a Customs check and was found to be carrying cocaine in both her luggage and her body. Customs has arrested the suspect with initials D.R.S.T with approximately 1.25 kg of cocaine in its possession.

The cocaine was seized and handed over to the Kmar, together with the suspect, for further investigation.