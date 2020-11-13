Cruise Ship gets Inspected in Bonaire









Kralendijk- The MS Oosterdam on Friday was in Bonaire for inspection purposes.

An inspector went on board from this morning and continued to work there until the late afternoon hours. Dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier, of the Public Health department of the Government of Bonaire, was in contact with the ship’s doctor.

Everyone on board has been tested for Covid-19 and the result was negative. The new crew members are all in quarantine for 14 days. The danger to the community for Bonaire is therefore minimal.

Naturally, everyone adhered to the hygiene instructions by keeping a distance of 1.5 meters and wearing a mouth mask. The inspector, who has in the meantime disembarked will work from home for one week to invoid any risk.