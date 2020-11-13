DCNA to hold virtual board meeting









4 Shares

Photo credit: Rostislav Stach (SHAPE/DCNA)- all rights reserved

Kralendijk- The Network of Protected Area Management Organizations for the Dutch Caribbean- the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA)- will be holding it’s bi-annual Board meeting virtually on November 16th and 17th. Usually DCNA Board Meetings are held twice a year, with spring meetings being held in the Windward and fall meetings being held in the Leeward Islands. However due to the ongoing Covd-19 pandemic the Board Meeting will be held virtually. The March Board Meeting, scheduled to be held on St. Eustatius had to be cancelled due to the pandemic and the fall meeting scheduled to be held on Curaçao had to be moved to a virtual setting.

DCNA Board meetings are critical for discussing and strategizing the most effective way to support protected area management organizations in the Dutch Caribbean, especially in light of the significant challenges brought about by the global pandemic. It also affords the opportunity for protected area managers of the Aruba National Parks Foundation, STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI Curacao, the Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA St. Eustatius and the Sint Maarten Nature Foundation to update each other on some of the challenges and successes the parks are experiencing considering the current global situation. Various governance decisions are also taken during the DCNA Board meeting including steps for financial good-governance, the disbursement of the Conservation Trust Fund and the support the DCNA network provides in terms of it’s regional and international lobby on behalf of the conservation organizations in the Dutch Caribbean.

The conservation network, which provides support the Protected Area Management Organizations on all six islands of the Dutch Caribbean, has early in May urged the Kingdom of the Netherlands to place emphasis and focus on environmental and climate resiliency considerations for the Dutch Caribbean, the biodiversity hotspot of the Kingdom. Aside from conservation managers and the various experts of the Board of DCNA, observers from World Wildlife Fund for Nature the Netherlands (WWF-NL), the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN-NL) and BirdLife Netherlands also participate in DCNA Board Meetings.

Read more about DCNA’s achievements last year: https://issuu.com/dcnanature/docs/301020-dcna-achievements