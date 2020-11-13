New Phase starts at SXM Airport Reconstruction









A briefing was held this week for the most important stakeholders in the check-in hall which has been closed for normal use, since the passing of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Photo: PJIAE

Philipsburg, St. Maarten- This week saw the kick-off of a new phase in the reconstruction of the Princess Juliana Airport of St. Maarten.

During the meeting it was concluded that the Mold Remediation, Surface Decontamination and Waste Disposal works at the Airport’s former check-in hall will officially start on Monday November 16th, 2020.

It is envisaged that the pre-works will be completed in April 2021, followed by the reconstruction of the Terminal Building. The pre-works includes the degutting of the interior of the building and removal of all contaminated materials that are not reusable anymore. “It is expected to be a very successful project and I’m happy to see the turn out of the kick-off meeting for the Mold Remediation and Waste Disposal works. I’m also elated to witness the collaboration from the Sint Maarten based local subcontractor Tidal Wave, as they are prepared to provide the massive workforce, and of All Caribbean, which will be executing the Waste Disposal for this major undertaking, said PJIAEs Project Director Mirto Breell.

Oversight

The oversight and supervision of the remediation works, including sampling and testing of the completed work areas will be conducted by Farmer Environmental Group, a partner of PJIAE, that did the initial remediation works back in 2018, for the current operational floor space.

To keep all workers, PJIAE staff and the airport community safe, PJIAEs Project Coordinator Damien Schmidt will conduct an extensive training session on the COVID-19 safety measures and the Airport Construction Safety Procedures.